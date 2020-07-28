Early voting starts this week at Oregon Village Hall
Residents can vote early at 117 Spring St. from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, through Friday, July 31, and from Monday, Aug. 3 through Wednesday Aug. 5; and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 and Friday, Aug. 7.
People are strongly encouraged to vote absentee to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
The deadline to make a request for an absentee ballot by mail, email, online or fax is Thursday, Aug. 6. Voters who are considered indefinitely confined have until Friday, Aug. 7, to request an absentee ballot.
Ballots can be deposited in the drop box in the Village Hall parking lot in addition to being mailed back.
To request an absentee ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov.