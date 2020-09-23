The Town of Dunn took a step toward preserving 184 acres of wildlife and agricultural land from future development at a special meeting Sept. 14.
Town Board supervisors and the public voted unanimously to approve a conservation easement purchase on two town properties through its longstanding purchase of development rights (PDR) program, Town Clerk Cathy Hasslinger reported. The town will negotiate a deal through an appraiser to purchase a 129.6 acre wildlife property on the shoreline of Hook Lake and a 54.5-acre property that is agricultural land.
She explained that every easement is treated like a land purchase, with electors from the community voting either at the town’s annual meeting – or at a special meeting.
“We wanted the public to make the decision,” Hasslinger said.
Hasslinger said the PDR is a tool a town has to protect agricultural and environmental valed land. Conservation easements compensate landowners for not selling their lots to developers.
“Development of that land would drive up the taxes for the remaining taxpayers,” she said.
Hasslinger said a negotiated deal could still allow an owner to build a barn, building or home for children on the property, but it prohibits future development.
Last year, near the beginning of the program’s establishment, Dunn issued a $2.2 million bond to finance the PDR on the basis of a half-cent increase in taxes per $1,000 of property value. In 2018, the town pooled $370,140 as revenue from properties in the PDR, Hasslinger said.
The yearly revenue from property taxes alone have Dunn on track to pay off the $2.2 million debt by 2020, as it’s down to $65,000, she said.