A Town of Dunn task force will take over the work of evaluating a short-term rental ordinance, postponing a decision until at least April 12.
The Monday, March 22, town board meeting did not include a public input opportunity on the proposal, but instead was only intended for town staff to hand over the work it’s done to a new task force, which will study the information and then “take the ball and run from there,” town clerk Cathy Hasslinger said at the meeting.
The short-term rental policy, which would regulate home rentals of seven to 29 days, such as AirBnBs, is intended to mediate nuisances and promote safety, Hasslinger said during the meeting. She presented an introductory document for the new seven-member task force, with four main points the Town staff wants them to study.
The task force is also being provided with approximately 100 pages of supporting documents from the Town’s staff to direct its work, she said.
The first point the task force will look into is that while the town has established the authority to regulate short-term rentals through licensing, it needs to be determined just how much latitude it has on specific items regulated in a licensing ordinance. Hasslinger said there is disagreement on what could be included in the ordinance.
Next, the task force is being asked to create a list of the concerns brought up by the public and provide supporting regulations for including certain provisions in the ordinance.
“There’s been a lot of good contact from residents with thoughtful content,” she said. “People sitting down calmly, talking it over, being persistent and getting more information.”
The task should then develop recommendations for regulation that is effective, she said, and consider how the ordinance would be enforced. For example, would the ordinance address concerns without being overly cumbersome, she said. Any redundancies with existing ordinances or with other agencies such as Public Health Madison and Dane County should be eliminated, Hasslinger said.
Finally, the task force should determine if the proposed ordinance would be legally defensible and not overlap too closely with zoning regulations.
Hasslinger suggested consulting with other municipalities who have instituted similar ordinances, with the Town’s attorney, and with the county.
“Regulations should have a clear connection to the results that are the goal,” the document states.
Hasslinger said the task force should be prepared to present its findings to the Plan Commission at its April 12 meeting, who in turn will in turn use that information to make recommendations back to the Town Board.
“The ordinance is pretty far along so hopefully that timeline is not too aggressive,” she said.