The state Department of Transportation wants input from area residents and property owners about a proposal to resurface and upgrade Hwy. 92 from Brooklyn to Belleville in 2024.
The project would resurface the highway, update curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and upgrade beam guard installations as needed, according to a Monday, Oct. 19, WisDOT news release. The highway would remain open to traffic with flagging operations.
People are encouraged to view an online WisDOT presentation and materials, and provide comments. To find out more about the project, visit wisconsindot.gov, search “WIS 92 Belleville” and select the first link of “WIS 92” (East Ave. to US 14).
To provide comments, call WisDOT project manager Marc Schweiger at (608) 245-2633, email marc.schweiger@dot.wi.gov or mail written comments to: Marc Schweiger, WisDOT Southwest Region Office, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.