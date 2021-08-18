The director of the Oregon Youth Center is leaving her post to pursue another opportunity, according to an email announcement dated Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Precious Woodley, who has held the director role for nearly two years, has focused a lot of her time on advocating for more Center staff and volunteers, as well as increasing funding for the nonprofit. The Center is the only grades 5-9, out-of-school learning space within the Oregon School District, Woodley told the Observer on Friday, Aug. 6.
The nonprofit is hosting a “Farewell Party” in Woodley’s honor from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 110 N. Oak St., the email announcement states. Cake and refreshments will be provided.
The Observer contacted Woodley to find out more details about her departure, but has yet to receive a response as of Wednesday, Aug. 18.
“The OYC Board of Directors wants to thank Precious for all her hard work and time during this extraordinary year,” the email states.
For more information about the party, contact Oregon Youth Center president Kelly Allen at kelly.allen@oregonyouthcenter.org.