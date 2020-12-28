Your smartphone will now be able to assist in contact tracing for COVID-19 – and alert you when you could have potentially been exposed.
The state Department of Health Services launched a COVID-19 tracking app on Wednesday, Dec. 23, that will alert you if someone you were near tests positive for COVID-19. The app, which requires people to self-report their positive cases but does not share personal information with others, uses Bluetooth Technology to exchange anonymous signals with nearby phones that are in the same vicinity for at least 15 minute, a news release from the department states.
If someone has the app and reports they’ve tested positive, a notification will go to your phone that you could have been exposed. For the app to work properly, people must download or activate the app prior to testing positive so Bluetooth function on phones can interact with one another during a potential exposure.
The voluntary app is meant as a compliment to the state’s and county’s efforts to contact trace.
In the news release, Gov. Tony Evers said the exposure app was another tool in the state’s toolbox to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“The more people who use it, the more effective it will be,” he said in the release. “Now that we have a vaccine, there’s light at the end of the tunnel, folks, but we’re not in the clear just yet—we still need everyone to do their part to help fight this virus.”