The Village of Oregon has completed its portion of North Main Street improvements, and now it is Dane County’s turn.
Work is moving along, county highway engineer Susan LeBrun, told the Observer in an email Thursday, July 1.
From Johnson to Netherwood, the county has finished asphalt pavement, driveway apron and curb and gutter removals, as well as the removal of sidewalks at curb ramps and crosswalks, she wrote.
From Lincoln to Monroe, the county has completed repairing stormwater sewer pipes and inlets, as well as the removal of old concrete below the pavement. Workers have also placed geotextile fabric and underdrains along that stretch, as well as aggregate materials.
And next week, from Monroe to Netherwood, the crews will work on the same projects as on Lincoln and Monroe, LeBrun wrote.
“As the work moves to the north, the crew is also coordinating on lowering utilities as needed, moving poles, dewatering following rainfall and ensuring residents have compacted gravel ramps for accessing their driveways,” she wrote.
“Dane County Highway appreciates North Main Street residents’ friendliness and patience during construction,” LeBrun added.