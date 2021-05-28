Two businesses, including a popular Wisconsin fast food chain and prominent Madison brewery, may soon find a home in Oregon.
Both Culver’s and Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company are bringing conceptual plans to the June 3 Planning Commission meeting for review and discussion, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer.
Culver’s, according to its design plan, would take up the former Waterfall motel and restaurant site, located at 1053 and 1075 Park St. And Great Dane would potentially have a development at 102 Alpine Parkway, consolidating their brewing and canning operations there, its plan states.
Dan Bertler of design company Supreme Structures owns the Culver’s site, and helped bring the Great Dane plan before the Commission.
She said commissioners are not set to make a decision on either concept, but she anticipates many members of the public will attend out of interest and curiosity. Culver’s coming to the village has been a long-running joke among residents, according to various Facebook posts on neighborhood pages.
The proposed Culver’s, according to a memo Cruz wrote for commissioners May 26, plans to move through local government approvals this summer into early fall, closing on the Waterfall property in late autumn. Construction would then start on the restaurant in 2022, Cruz wrote.
Great Dane is set to move through a similar approval process as Culver’s, also with a construction timeline starting in 2022, a separate May 26 memo from Cruz states.
The proposed Park Street Culver’s would be owned by the Culver’s corporation and non-franchised, according to the memo. The restaurant would also be a “next-generation prototype” for future Culver’s locations, the memo states.
Preliminary restaurant designs include a drive-thru, a more “efficient and comfortable” kitchen space and “redesigned” indoor and outdoor spaces for guests, the memo states.
And the proposed Great Dane building would be two-stories, and have a large brewing space in its rear, according to the memo.
Brewing would take place there around three or four days a week, the memo states.
A public taproom and seating areas would be located at the front of the building, closer to Jefferson Street, according to the memo. And Great Dane is considering options for a small kitchen that serves a limited menu, as well as a food truck.
A vent for the brewery space would be located on the top of the building, and the smell of bread and yeast would likely permeate the area, coming from a 90-minute long boiling process of beer, the memo states.
But that smell wouldn’t last long, as it would likely be carried away by wind and have a “minimal” impact on surrounding properties, according to the memo.
“The village is excited to work with both (businesses) to bring these projects to Oregon,” Cruz said.