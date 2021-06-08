Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 741
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.25%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 122
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.59%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: -0.14
• Cumulative cases: 317
• Change over since Monday, May 31: -1 (Case was misattributed and removed)
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.06%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 187
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.66%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,814
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.57%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,446
• Change over since Monday, May 31: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.77%