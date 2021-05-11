Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.00
• Cumulative cases: 735
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 14
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.19%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 121
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.43%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 315
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.03%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 187
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.66%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 113
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.77%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,802
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.51%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,439
• Change over since Monday, May 3: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.72%