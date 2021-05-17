Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 739
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.23%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 121
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.43%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 316
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.04%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 187
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.66%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,807
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.53%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,443
• Change over since Monday, May 10: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.74%