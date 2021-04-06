The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.
Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15, 2020. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.