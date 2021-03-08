State releases dashboard that shows COVID-19 data by city, school district

The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.

 Screenshot

Oregon COVID-19 numbers

Village of Oregon

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14

• Cumulative cases: 652

• Change over since Monday, March 1: 8

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.38%

Village of Brooklyn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57

• Cumulative cases: 103

• Change over since Monday, March 1: 4

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.02%

Town of Dunn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57

• Cumulative cases: 270

• Change over since Monday, March 1: 4

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.16%

Town of Oregon

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43

• Cumulative cases: 169

• Change over since Monday, March 1: 3

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.11%

Town of Rutland

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: -0.14

• Cumulative cases: 98

• Change over since Monday, March 1: -1

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.06%

Oregon School District

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.43

• Cumulative cases: 1,640

• Change over since Monday, March 1: 17

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.74%

53575 ZIP code

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71

• Cumulative cases: 1,313

• Change over since Monday, March 1: 12

• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.96%

Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.

Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15, 2020. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.

The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.

- Kimberly Wethal