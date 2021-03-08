Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15, 2020. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 652
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.38%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 103
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.02%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 270
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.16%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 169
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.11%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: -0.14
• Cumulative cases: 98
• Change over since Monday, March 1: -1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.06%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,640
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 17
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.74%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,313
• Change over since Monday, March 1: 12
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.96%