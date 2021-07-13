Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 752
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.26%*
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 69.7%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 123
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.59%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 68.6%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 321
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.13%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 63.3%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 187
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.66%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 74.6%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 69.2%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,828
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.63%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.2%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,457
• Change over since Monday, July 5: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.91%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 68.1%