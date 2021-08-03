Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 765
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.39%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 73.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 126
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 10.04%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 76.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.9
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 325
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.21%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 64.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 195
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.87%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 75.9%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 115
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.06%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 70.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.6
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,861
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 16
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.79%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 74.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,476
• Change over since Monday, July 26: 10
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.02%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 70.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.7