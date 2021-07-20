Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 755
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.29%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 72.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 2.7
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 123
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.59%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 75.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 6.9
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 321
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.13%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 63.9%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.6
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 187
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.66%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 75.2%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.6
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 114
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.82%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 69.8%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.6
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,832
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.65%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 74%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 2.8
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,460
• Change over since Monday, July 12: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.93%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 70%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 1.9