Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 4.43
• Cumulative cases: 556
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 31
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.44%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 85
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.63%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71
• Cumulative cases: 218
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 12
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.17%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 143
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.33%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 83
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.24%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 8.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,412
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 90
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.68%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 10.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,150
• Change over Monday, Jan. 4: 75
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.97%