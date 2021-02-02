State releases dashboard that shows COVID-19 data by city, school district

The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.

 Screenshot

Oregon COVID-19 numbers

Village of Oregon

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.57

• Cumulative cases: 603

• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 11

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.90%

Village of Brooklyn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57

• Cumulative cases: 96

• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 4

• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.48%

Town of Dunn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43

• Cumulative cases: 253

• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 10

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.84%

Town of Oregon

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14

• Cumulative cases: 154

• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 1

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.66%

Town of Rutland

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14

• Cumulative cases: 93

• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 1

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.75%

Oregon School District

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.43

• Cumulative cases: 1,544

• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 24

• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.17%

53575 ZIP code

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.00

• Cumulative cases: 1,245

• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 14

• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.55%

Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.

Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.

The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.

- Kimberly Wethal