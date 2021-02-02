Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.57
• Cumulative cases: 603
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 11
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.90%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 96
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.48%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43
• Cumulative cases: 253
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 10
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.84%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 154
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.66%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 93
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.75%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,544
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 24
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.17%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,245
• Change over since Monday, Jan. 25: 14
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.55%