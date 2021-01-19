Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.29
• Cumulative cases: 579
• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 23
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.66%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 86
• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.70%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71
• Cumulative cases: 230
• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 12
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.40%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 147
• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.45%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1
• Cumulative cases: 90
• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.59%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 9.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,47
• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 90
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.96%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 7.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,204
• Change over Monday, Jan. 11: 75
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.30%