Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 613
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.00%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 97
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.56%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 259
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.96%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 165
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.99%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 96
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.91%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.71
• Cumulative cases: 1,575
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 19
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.44%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,265
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 8: 10
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.67%