Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.86
• Cumulative cases: 633
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 20
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.19%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 97
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.56%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 262
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.02%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 165
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.99%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 97
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.96%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,599
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 24
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.55%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,286
• Change over since Monday, Feb. 15: 21
• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.80%