State releases dashboard that shows COVID-19 data by city, school district

The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.

Oregon COVID-19 numbers

Village of Oregon

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71

• Cumulative cases: 608

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 5

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.95%

Village of Brooklyn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00

• Cumulative cases: 96

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 0

• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.48%

Town of Dunn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57

• Cumulative cases: 257

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 4

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.92%

Town of Oregon

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.00

• Cumulative cases: 161

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 7

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.87%

Town of Rutland

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14

• Cumulative cases: 94

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 1

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.80%

Oregon School District

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71

• Cumulative cases: 1,556

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 12

• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.35%

53575 ZIP code

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43

• Cumulative cases: 1,255

• Change over since Monday, Feb. 1: 10

• Percentage positive since March 15: 7.61%

Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.

Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.

The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.

- Kimberly Wethal