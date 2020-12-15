State releases dashboard that shows COVID-19 data by city, school district

The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.

Village of Oregon

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 4.29

• Cumulative cases: 460

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 5

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.50%

Village of Brooklyn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29

• Cumulative cases: 66

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 9

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.14%

Town of Dunn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.34

• Cumulative cases: 191

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 17

• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.66%

Town of Oregon

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0

• Cumulative cases: 119

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 8

• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.60%

Town of Rutland

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29

• Cumulative cases: 69

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 3

• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.52%

Oregon School District

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 10.00

• Cumulative cases: 8893

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 77

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.12%

53575 ZIP code

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 8.43

• Cumulative cases: 678

• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 65

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.11%

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.

Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.

The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.

