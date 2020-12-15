Duane A. Bryant, age 90, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home on Dec. 10, 2020. He was born at home in McFarland, WI. on the 4th of July 1930 to the late Burr and Gladys (Hanson) Bryant. Duane was married on March 19, 1948 to Wilma Pishion and together they had two daughters, Lin…