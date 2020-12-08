Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
The state Department of Health Services receives data from county health departments and hospitals that are uploaded into its electronic disease surveillance system by 9 a.m. the day of the report. At 2 p.m., the department releases new information on its website.
The Oregon Observer has compiled the prevalence of COVID-19 in each of the municipalities, the school district and 53575 ZIP code of Oregon between Friday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 7. The Observer plans to keep running regular COVID-19 number updates to provide more information to readers.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.86
• Cumulative cases: 425
• Change over Friday, Dec. 4: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.16%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 57
• Change over Friday, Dec. 4: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.44%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.86
• Cumulative cases: 174
• Change over Friday, Dec. 4: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.33%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 111
• Change over Friday, Dec. 4: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.36%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 66
• Change over Friday, Dec. 4: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.37%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 5.57
• Cumulative cases: 816
• Change over Friday, Dec. 4: 18
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.85%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.71
• Cumulative cases: 613
• Change over Friday, Dec. 4: 12
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.72%