Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.43
• Cumulative cases: 525
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 24
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.14%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.00
• Cumulative cases: 83
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.47%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.00
• Cumulative cases: 206
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.94%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.86
• Cumulative cases: 140
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 6
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.24%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 81
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.14%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 28.86
• Cumulative cases: 1,322
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 202
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.24%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 27
• Cumulative cases: 1,075
• Change over Monday, Dec. 28: 189
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.52%