Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.86
• Cumulative cases: 501
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 20
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.90%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1
• Cumulative cases: 76
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.92%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 199
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.80%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 134
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.05%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1
• Cumulative cases: 79
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.03%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 10.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,120
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 72
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.28%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 8.43
• Cumulative cases: 886
• Change over Monday, Dec. 21: 59
• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.37%