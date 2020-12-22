State releases dashboard that shows COVID-19 data by city, school district

The state Department of Health Services has released a dashboard that allows people to see COVID-19 data by municipality, school district and ZIP code. Previously, data was only sorted by county and census tract.

 Screenshot

Oregon COVID-19 numbers

Village of Oregon

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.00

• Cumulative cases: 481

• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 21

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.71%

Village of Brooklyn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43

• Cumulative cases: 69

• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 3

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.38%

Town of Dunn

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57

• Cumulative cases: 195

• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 4

• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.73%

Town of Oregon

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.71

• Cumulative cases: 131

• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 12

• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.97%

Town of Rutland

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43

• Cumulative cases: 72

• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 3

• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.68%

Oregon School District

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 22.14

• Cumulative cases: 1,048

• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 155

• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.95%

53575 ZIP code

• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 21.29

• Cumulative cases: 827

• Change over Monday, Dec. 14: 149

• Percentage positive since March 15: 5.01%

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.

Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.

The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com