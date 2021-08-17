Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57
• Cumulative cases: 790
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 18
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.63%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 74.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 127
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 10.12%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 78.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.9
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.00
• Cumulative cases: 335
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.37%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65.3%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 197
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.93%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 76.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.2
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 120
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.32%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 4.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,904
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 29
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.99%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 75.6%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,510
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 9: 24
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.23%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4