Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.57
• Cumulative cases: 840
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 18
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.11%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 75.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 131
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 10.44%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 80.9%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.8
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 357
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.82%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 66.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.57
• Cumulative cases: 214
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 11
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.44%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 77.8%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 133
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 8
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.00%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.9%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.2
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 5.71
• Cumulative cases: 2,003
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 40
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.46%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 76.9%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 4.86
• Cumulative cases: 1,595
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 30: 34
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.75%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 72.8%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4