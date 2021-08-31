Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.00
• Cumulative cases: 822
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 21
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.94%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 75%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 130
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 10.36%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 80.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 1.0
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 353
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.74%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 66%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 203
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.11%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 77.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.71
• Cumulative cases: 125
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 5
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.58%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 4.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,963
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 32
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.27%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 76.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 4.86
• Cumulative cases: 1,561
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 23: 34
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.54%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 72.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4