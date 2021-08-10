Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.00
• Cumulative cases: 772
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 7
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.46%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 73.6%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 127
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 10.12%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 77.5%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.8
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 328
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.27%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 196
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.90%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 76.3%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 116
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.11%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 70.8%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,875
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 14
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.85%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 75.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,486
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 2: 10
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.08%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4