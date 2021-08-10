Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.