Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.57
• Cumulative cases: 801
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 11
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.74%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 74.6%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 129
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 10.28%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 79.1%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.7
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.29
• Cumulative cases: 344
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 9
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.57%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 65.7%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 201
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.05%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 76.9%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.00
• Cumulative cases: 120
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 0
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.32%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 71.4%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.3
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.86
• Cumulative cases: 1,931
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 27
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.12%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 76%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.4
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.43
• Cumulative cases: 1,527
• Change over since Monday, Aug. 16: 17
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.34%
• Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: 72%
• Increase in vaccination percentage from prior week: 0.5