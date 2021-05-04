Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 721
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 15
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.06%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 119
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.28%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.14
• Cumulative cases: 315
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 1
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.03%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 187
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.66%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0
• Cumulative cases: 113
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.77%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.86
• Cumulative cases: 1,797
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 12
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.48%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,436
• Change over since Monday, April 26: 11
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.70%