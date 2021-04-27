Oregon COVID-19 numbers
Village of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.14
• Cumulative cases: 721
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 15
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 7.06%
Village of Brooklyn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 119
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 9.28%
Town of Dunn
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 314
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.01%
Town of Oregon
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.29
• Cumulative cases: 187
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 2
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.66%
Town of Rutland
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.43
• Cumulative cases: 113
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 3
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.77%
Oregon School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.57
• Cumulative cases: 1,785
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 26
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.42%
53575 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.00
• Cumulative cases: 1,425
• Change over since Monday, April 19: 21
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 8.64%