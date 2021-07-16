The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now available at some UW Health clinics throughout the Dane County area, including the 137 S. Main St. location in Oregon.
Currently, the two-dose shots are only accessible at 12 clinics, a release from UW Health states. But by early August, most clinics under the company’s umbrella will be able to offer them to patients and the greater public, according to the release.
The vaccines are free, and no identification or proof of insurance is required to get innoculated, the release states.
UW Health clinics where the shot is currently available include six locations in Madison, as well as those in Belleville, Cross Plains, Fitchburg, Mount Horeb and Stoughton, according to the release.
The shot will be available in early August at three more locations in Madison, as well as clinics in DeForest, Cottage Grove, Fort Atkinson, Beaver Dam, Portage and Monona.
To sign up for a vaccination wherever UW Health has one available, visit coronavirus.uwhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.