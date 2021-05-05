Restaurants and taverns will be allowed to seat 75% of their official capacities under new Dane County gathering restrictions.
Public Health Madison and Dane County’s Emergency Order No. 16, released Thursday, April 29, and to take effect Wednesday, May 5, loosens gathering restrictions as the rate of vaccination in Dane County continues to increase. Order No. 16 lasts 28 days and will be in effect until June 2.
The new order allows increased capacity from the previous one, which limited restaurants to 50% capacity and taverns to 25%. The county allowed taverns — defined as establishments where 51% or more of sales are alcohol — to have customers inside starting on March 10.
Other businesses will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity, and indoor gatherings have increased to a limit of 350 people when food and drink are being consumed, up from a 150-person limit; and 500 indoors without food and drink, up from 350.
PHMDC director Janel Heinrich cited the county’s high vaccination rate in comparison to others in the state, as well as stabilized newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, as the reason for loosening restrictions in the news release.
As of April 29, 59% of Dane County residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the highest percentage in the state, according to the Department of Health Services’ vaccination data dashboard. People ages 65 and older, who are most at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19, are vaccinated at the highest rate, with 92.9% of them having at least one dose.
“Although more spaces are opening, people should still participate in activities based on their comfort with risks, because although we are making progress, we aren’t out of the woods yet,” Heinrich said in the news release.
The number of newly discovered cases of COVID-19 has remained stable, the news release states, with a seven-day average of 64 new cases, in comparison to the seven-day average of 78 when Emergency Order No. 15 took effect on April 7. In that same time frame, the rate of vaccination in Dane County increased from 39.2% to nearly 60%.
County executive Joe Parisi said in the release that vaccination is the path out of the pandemic, and encouraged people to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are available at Alliant Energy Center without an appointment, as well as other pharmacies and health providers.
“People who are vaccinated are able to do things safely that unvaccinated people can’t, like hugging loved ones and gathering with friends without having to worry about masking or distance,” Parisi said in the release. “Get vaccinated and get back to doing the things you love.”
Oregon rolls up their sleeves
An ‘unprecedented’ effort: Oregon native’s coronavirus research plays role in vaccine race
Robert Kirchdoerfer knew he wanted to be a scientist as far back as the early 1990s, when he was a student at Netherwood Elementary School.
But he did not envision those ambitions would play a role in helping to end a deadly pandemic.
The Oregon native, now an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conducted research on coronaviruses five years ago that has since found its way into two of the leading vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19. It has killed more than 290,000 people in the United States and 1.5 million worldwide as of Friday, Dec. 11.
Kirchdoerfer’s contribution to the two vaccines comes from imaging coronaviruses, and figuring out how they infect their hosts.
One of the vaccines, made by pharmaceutical giant Moderna, is on the cusp of receiving the federal Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization. The FDA approved the other vaccine, made by Pfizer, Friday, Dec. 11. Both companies reported last month their respective vaccines have demonstrated 95% efficacy rates in building immunity to the illness, respectively, according to a Nov. 30 Washington Post story. And last week, Britain started administering the Pfizer vaccine to its public, with Canada also approving its use.
Knowing how far vaccine trials have come within the last year, Kirchdoerfer said he’s thrilled to be part of that global race to bring the health crisis to a standstill.
He gave credit to his parents, Tom and Diana, who had always taught him to roll with the punches and try his best. And their work with various organizations in the Oregon community demonstrated for Kirchdoerfer what it means to help others, he said.
“Those lessons have served me really well,” Kirchdoerfer said. “Nothing in life turns out to be easy if you want to be good at it.”
A love for ‘discovery’
Kirchdoerfer’s career began when he was just a fourth grader, he said.
“I definitely held onto a view that I wanted to study genetics all the way through high school,” he said. “I loved science. I loved discovery. I loved biology and living organisms and figuring out how they work.”
The 2002 Oregon High School graduate carried those loves all the way through his time studying genetics and biochemistry at UW-Madison, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 2006.
After graduating, Kirchdoerfer soon moved to the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California until 2012, to pursue his Ph.D. in biophysics and influenza replication.
It was there where he spent three years researching how Ebola, a deadly virus that causes internal bleeding, replicates its genome.
Kirchdoerfer then felt himself gravitating toward coronaviruses, since the Scripps campus already “has one of the strongest virology communities in the country.”
Little did he know, he and his team would make discoveries that would later have major implications for a pandemic that no one anticipated would reach the scale of infection and death it has, he said.
“While it was reasonable to expect this would emerge, the idea that you have a coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented,” Kirchdoerfer said.
Imaging the spike
The first discovery Kirchdoerfer and his team made was in imaging coronaviruses, particularly its spike protein.
That protein is what allows the virus to enter an organism’s cells, he said, causing the host to contract an infection and eventually display symptoms. Nobody knew what it looked like, even in 2015, he said.
Scripps had just finished the installation of an electron microscopy center, giving Robert and his team the opportunity to remedy that problem.
They started to work with a collaborator, molecular biologist Jason McClellan from University of Texas at Austin, to use “cryo-electron microscopy” to view the spike’s three dimensional structure at a higher resolution than ever before.
The team first studied and imaged the virus that causes the common cold, HKU1, and later moved on to the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.
SARS appeared in 2002 in China, quickly spreading worldwide, but was quickly contained, with no known transmission since 2004. MERS spread around the Middle East in 2012, also rapidly contained.
SARS-CoV-2 shares the same structure and spike characteristics with those viruses, Kirchdoerfer said.
Once the team imaged the coronaviruses, he said the next step was to study the exact process through which they enter and infect their hosts.
‘Prefusion’ and ‘postfusion’
Coronaviruses exist in two states, Kirchdoerfer said of his team’s second finding during his time in California.
It was a discovery that Moderna and Pfizer would examine as early as 2017 – which became the precursor to the 2020 vaccines.
Those two states include prefusion, when the coronavirus enters the body, and postfusion, when it enters a cell to replicate itself and multiply, Kirchdoerfer said. The spike protein of the coronavirus helps it bind to the cells and carry out that process, called “a membrane fusion event.”
The goal of identifying and studying this “event” was to create mutations that render the coronavirus incapable of entering the postfusion phase. Kirchdoerfer said antibodies best target the coronavirus in its prefusion form — a finding that would have significant meaning when SARS-CoV-2 would emerge in Wuhan, China, for the first time in November 2019.
So where the spike protein of the HKU1 virus was “well-behaved,” the structures of the SARS and MERS virus were “unstable,” spontaneously undergoing shape changes.
The Scripps team and its collaborators had the challenge of “stabilizing” the SARS and MERS viruses, creating two mutations that kept both in their prefusion form.
“These mutations have now been incorporated into the spike vaccines that are being used by both Pfizer and Moderna,” Kirchdoerfer said.
Oregon residents await their opportunity for COVID-19 vaccine
Hometown Pharmacy has put in a request every week for COVID-19 vaccine doses, but none have come yet, a pharmacist told the Observer.
That’s because the vaccine supply is “extremely limited,” Tess Ellens, a COVID vaccine deputy and immunization outreach specialist at Public Health Madison and Dane County, told the Observer Feb. 9.
So, many Oregonians 65 and older hoping to get their first dose of the vaccine will have to wait a little longer.
The state Department of Health Services deemed people 65 years of age and older eligible for shots on Jan. 25. In Wisconsin, 87% of people who have died from COVID-19 fall within that age group, according to state health officials.
However, at assisted living facilities, residents received their second doses of the vaccine this week.
Sienna Crest and BeeHive Homes are among the facilities in Oregon that have received the first dose of vaccine. Both have gotten the Moderna vaccine, which was offered to all employees and residents.
Vaccinations are optional, and the majority of people opted in. This week, residents were given the second dose. And anyone who missed their first dose during the initial vaccination day was able to receive that this week.
While some people had a reaction of minor COVID-like symptoms, all are doing well now, BeeHive’s nursing director Gina Fine told the Observer.
Around the U.S., more people are being deemed eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 42 million receiving shots as of Feb. 9, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of that same day, Wisconsin ranked 11th in the nation and first out of all Midwest states, with 10.3% of its population having been given at least the first immunization, according to data compiled by the New York Times.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wisconsin is now leading the nation in the average number of vaccine shots being administered daily — a massive increase that comes as the Evers administration is expanding its rollout to include free vaccination clinics across the state, according to a Feb. 8 article.
Dane County is faring better than the state average – as of Tuesday, Feb. 10, 11.4% of people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Still, there’s a vaccine shortage that extends beyond Dane County, Ellens said. And that it’s been a problem across the state in terms of communities getting less vaccines than they’d requested during the first three weeks of rollout.
As of last week, there were 70,000-90,000 doses being provided to the whole state per week. With nearly 550,000 residents in Dane County alone, there hasn’t been enough to go around, she said.
Last week, while 90,000 doses were available, there were requests for 290,000 doses between all the vaccinators statewide.
Allocation of the vaccine for each state is based on its population, and right now that means Wisconsin is only getting 1.7% of all vaccines available, Ellens said, and why states around Wisconsin are a little bit further along with the rollout.
As such, decisions have to be made about how to prioritize where to distribute the limited supply.
For that, Public Health, healthcare providers and vaccinators are following guidelines from the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, a subcommittee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Ethnicity, race, tribe, socioeconomic classes are some considerations for how to prioritize.
Another consideration is a county’s social vulnerability index, which uses census variables to help local officials identify communities that may need support first. Counties that score higher on the index are more vulnerable, and receiving the vaccine first, Ellens said.
“We’re trying to work really hard to make sure this is equitable — after H1N1, there were hard lessons learned that equity did not lead that process,” Ellens said. “We’re working internally and with community partners to make sure these vaccines are going to those who need them the most and that we are all good stewards of vaccines in Dane County.”
Right now, the rollout is open to those in “tier 1a” which includes healthcare professionals, the residents and employees of long-term care facilities, police officers and firefighters, which has been a “soft opening,” Ellens said.
“That’s 40% of all Wisconsinites – people lose sight of that – that’s huge,” Ellens said. “We’re not even in phase two and that’s already half the state. That’s a really enormous undertaking.”
By March 1, DHS hopes to expand vaccinations to teachers, childcare workers, and essential works in the agricultural sector. By that date, DHS estimates that 50% of Wisconsin residents 65 and older will be vaccinated, though Ellens called that a “total guess.”
She said there aren’t specific benchmarks for moving from one tier to the next, just that the “critical mass” of that tier is completed before DHS can move on.
“It’s difficult in terms of that we recognize that a lot of people want the vaccine, but there’s not enough to give out,” she said. “We’re working closely with healthcare providers and vaccinators to get vaccines out as fast as possible.”
Wisconsin currently has over 1,200 COVID-19 eligible vaccination sites, according to the DHS.
Those include healthcare providers, pharmacies, local health departments, places of employment, and community-based vaccination sites, according to the DHS.
And for now, most healthcare providers are contacting people 65 and older, who became eligible on Jan. 25, according to health provider websites. In Madison, UW Health is notifying people 71 and older, and those 65 and older who are Black, Hispanic or Native American – all ethnicities that have been harder hit by the pandemic and have been sickened at least at twice the rate of people who are white, according to data from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
SSM Health is focusing on 75 and older, and UnityPoint Health-Meriter has told its patients, “we will notify you,” when appropriate.
All Wisconsinites 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5
All Wisconsin residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
In a news release published Monday, April 5, state Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said she was excited to make anyone age 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination a month earlier than the department anticipated making them available to the general public.
The demand for vaccines will continue to outpace the supply, the release said, but increasing the number of people eligible allows providers to continue with the pace of vaccination and schedule appointments for those interested.
“It will take patience, but we encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Timberlake said in the release.
Vaccine providers are still being encouraged to prioritize people who were previously eligible, such as those who are public-facing essential workers or have medical conditions that make contracting COVID-19 more dangerous.
According to the department’s website, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine series is the only inoculation authorized for use in people ages 16 and 17; the other two vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have only been given Emergency Use Authorization for people ages 18 and older.
All vaccinations continue to be done by appointment only, and each provider is in charge of managing its own appointment schedule. To view the state’s vaccine locator map, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.
Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine in, near Dane County
With all Wisconsin residents ages 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, more people than ever are scrambling to find doses.
Even with more people who are interested in receiving shots than vaccines themselves, there are a few ways you can get an appointment. Those include signing up at a mass vaccination site, calling your health provider or going to a local pharmacy.
People ages 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older can receive Moderna. The federal government has temporarily paused the use of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine to study rare blood clots found in six people out of 7 million recipients, but if and when the pause is lifted, that vaccine is available for people 18 and older.
All COVID-19 vaccines are given out by appointment only.
People have often found appointments by scheduling them for locations that have a smaller population, oftentimes outside of Dane County, or by scheduling their vaccine weeks in advance, rather than expecting to get in the next day. When looking for an appointment, try to remain flexible with when and where the appointment is.
We’ve compiled a list of resources to find vaccine appointments, but for the most current information, visit Public Health Madison and Dane County’s website at publichealthmdc.com, or the state Department of Health Service’s website at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19.