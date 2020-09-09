Two virtual public hearings scheduled in September will allow people to weigh in on departmental requests for funding in Dane County’s 2021 budget.
The first meeting, set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, will address all department budgets except for Human Services, which will be the subject of the second meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
County Board chair Analiese Eicher said the hearings are meant to give people an opportunity to hear from the departments regarding what is in their budget requests, and provide a chance to let the supervisors know their priorities and needs for the coming year.
“We are facing a challenging fiscal year and hearing what is important to the people is critical as we move into the budget season,” she said in a Sept. 1 county news release.
Both meetings will begin with an overview of departmental budget requests, presented by staff, with public testimony to follow. To register to speak, or record opposition or support of the budget requests, people should view the individual meeting agendas, which will be available online at dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx the Friday before each meeting.
People at the hearing will be limited to three minutes of testimony, and are required to register 30 minutes before the meeting starts.
For information, call the county board office at (608) 266-5758.