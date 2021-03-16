WILL claims inconsistent definitions

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty deputy counsel Luke Berg said he sees inconsistencies in language between different state departments as providing a basis for part of their defense of A Leap Above dance studio.

In Emergency Order #10, an exception allowed for “child care and youth settings” such as “unregulated youth programs” to continue to host groups of 15 or fewer students.

Language from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families puts “group lessons to develop a talent or skill such as dance,” into that “unregulated youth programs” category, Berg said.

As such, the studio should have been exempt from Emergency Order #10, which Public Health Madison and Dane County claims the studio violated.