A Milwaukee-based law firm is claiming that Public Health Madison and Dane County has dropped its fines against a Leap Above Dance for violating COVID-19 restrictions.
But the health authority’s deputy counsel told the Observer March 3 that the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s March 1 statement is a “mischaracterization” of what actually happened.
While a news release from the firm states that “Dane County drops most fines against dance studio,” Carlos Pabellon, the deputy counsel for Dane County wrote in a March 3 email to the Observer that it was inaccurate to claim the county dropped the charges.
Instead, Pabellon said, on Feb. 26, the county chose to file a counterclaim to another lawsuit regarding mass gatherings. That lawsuit was filed by parents from the cities of Verona and Stoughton, which challenges PHMDC’s authority to issue health orders without the approval of an elected body. And because A Leap Above owner Nicole Nemeckay had filed to join that lawsuit, the county asked the court to consolidate the cases.
“Rather than creating an appellate issue, however, we determined it would be more efficient if the County filed a counterclaim in the [Verona/Stoughton parents] case instead,” Pabellon wrote. “In doing so, we consolidated the claims regarding mass gatherings, and also requested the Court to issue an order requiring future compliance.
“The Court will ultimately determine the amount of forfeitures at the conclusion of the case,” he added.
The county is also seeking an injunction to require A Leap Above to comply with health orders in the future, or face additional forfeitures and be held in contempt of court, Christy Vogt, a communications representative with PHMDC, said.
WILL’s answer for the counterclaim is due March 18, and they will file to dismiss, Berg said. During a hearing on Wednesday, March 3, Berg requested a judgment to rule if WILL was entitled to a temporary injunction against PHMDC because the law firm feels the county board should have approved any orders issued by the public health entity.
The injunction, if granted to WILL, would prevent the health department from enforcing current and future orders.
Marci Paulsen, assistant City of Madison attorney, was asked about that potential outcome, but said she couldn’t address that yet.
"This is calling for too much speculation on what a potential future court order would say," she said. "When the court rules we will review the specifics found within the ruling and adapt accordingly."
The judge will issue a written opinion in the next couple weeks, Berg said, and depending on the rule, that could turn quickly into a final ruling on the merits of WILL’s case.
A Leap Above dance studio, located at 742 Market St., faces almost $24,000 in fines from Public Health Madison and Dane County for allegedly violating a county social gathering limitations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHMDC filed the complaint with Dane County Circuit Court Jan. 25, alleging the studio held a performance of The Nutcracker Ballet on Dec. 13 that included 119 dancers. That was a violation of Emergency Order #10, which prohibited mass gatherings of any kind – including those up to ten people, according to the complaint.
Each person’s infraction carries a $200 fine, adding up to $24,000, according to the complaint. A Leap Above owner Nicole Nemeckay told the Observer in February she feels the charges are a misrepresentation of the event, because not all 119 people were together at the same time during the filming, but instead, split into eight different groups ranging from three to nine people who were all wearing masks.
WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg told the Observer in a Friday, March 5, phone conversation that he believed there were “all sorts of flaws” with the complaint that PHMDC took. The enforcement action filed back in January was filed by a City of Madison attorney, Berg said. Berg said he doesn’t think a city attorney cannot enforce a county ordinance in another municipality.
Berg said that he felt the county’s new counterclaim to the lawsuit has a different theory than the original, with a focus on the group aspect of the event instead of the individual infractions. Because of that change, Berg added, he believes the charges should be reduced to $200 per group gathering, not for each person that participated.
"The performance was split into at least eight (8) segments or acts with different participants," the counterclaim states. "Each act or segment of the performance was a mass gathering conducted in violation of Section 3(a) of Emergency Order # 10 Amendment."
Berg adds the language in the order was not clear, and could also be taken to mean that a violation could be charged for an entire day, meaning A Leap Above should only be charged $200 for its singular day of violation.
“The order itself just banned gatherings, they didn’t ban people in the gathering,” he said. “All these dancers were one gathering. At most it should be a single $200 fine, is one of our arguments.”