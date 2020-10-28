The ongoing pandemic hit a grim milestone Friday, Oct. 23, as the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dane County for the first time reached 100.
According to a county news release, 101 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on the morning of Friday, Oct. 23, with almost a third (30) in intensive care, including five pediatric patients. As of Monday, Oct. 25, that number had increased to 103 people hospitalized, with 26 in the ICU, according to online dashboard data.
The current number of people in Dane County hospitals is a fifth of the total number of people who have been hospitalized since April 5, at 503.
County executive Joe Parisi said the pandemic is “starting to breach what was once a firewall, growing numbers in our hospitals and intensive care units.”
“This virus knows no boundaries and the sickness it’s inflicting upon this community is causing hardship, fear, and loss,” he said in the news release. “The burden this places on our doctors, nurses, and other frontline medical professionals is immeasurable.”
Things could soon get worse, as Parisi said projections from epidemiologists are that the next several weeks will be the most difficult of the pandemic.
“What is happening right now is taking an incredible emotional and physical toll that I fear will only compound in the coming months,” he said. “As we all continue to make sacrifices in an effort to somehow try to slow the spread of this virus, let’s never forget those who spend their days covered head to toe in protective equipment wondering if it will be enough to insulate themselves and their families from falling victim to the very illness they are working so hard to fight.”