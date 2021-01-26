Public Health Madison and Dane County filed a complaint Monday, Jan. 25, alleging that A Leap Above Dance, 742 Market St., violated Emergency Order #10 when it held in-studio performances last month.
The department filed a 119-count complaint document in Dane County Circuit Court, alleging that 119 people participated in the production of the Nutcracker ballet on Dec. 13, in violation of the order, which completely limited in-person gatherings at gyms, fitness centers, and similar facilities regardless of crowd size. Each count carries a $200 fine, in addition to court costs, bringing the total possible fines to $23,800, according to the complaint.
The order prohibited meetings, trainings, conferences, group exercise classes, performances, shows, and sporting events inside any property by individuals not of the same household or living unit, which the order defined as “mass gatherings.”
The complaint states that the department became aware that the business held performances on Dec. 7, 8 and 11, and it warned the studio in a message on Dec. 11 that its indoor performances were in violation of the Nov. 18 public health order.