Dane County plans to infuse another $15 million into a year-long effort to help small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Thursday, March 25, that the new round of funding would support the county’s Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program, launched nearly one year ago with “Dane Buy Local.” A resolution approving the expanded grant program will be introduced to the County Board this week, with approval expected in April, according to a county news release.
“Plugging dollars directly into our small businesses and jumpstarting the local economy are incredibly important as we look to recover from the challenges of the past year,” Parisi said in the news release. “As this pandemic evolves, we feel these funds, put directly into the pockets of small business owners in our community, offer a real opportunity for a fresh start.”
Funds will come from the county’s allocation from the recently adopted federal stimulus legislation, according to the news release. To date, the local partnership has received more than $14 million in funds to help sustain small businesses.
The program was launched last April with an initial $800,000, prior to passage of the first federal government COVID-19 rescue plan known as the “CARES Act.” At the time of its creation, it was one of the very first local government-run small business grant rescue programs in the country, according to the news release.
Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray said the “significance of the latest round of grants cannot be overstated.”
“They not only help businesses survive but will potentially be key to the businesses being able to thrive once again,” he said in the news release.
For more information, visit danebuylocal.com.