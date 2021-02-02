Village Board trustee Cory Horton has resigned effective Monday, Feb. 2.
It is unclear what the board will do to fill his seat, but it is likely village staff would appoint someone to take his place within the next few months, if not after the April general election.
Horton, a Naperville, Illinois, native, told his fellow trustees at the Monday, Feb. 1, meeting the reason he is vacating his seat is because he is moving out of the village. Horton said he’s enjoyed his time serving as a trustee.
Horton, former City of Fitchburg public works director, moved to the village in 2014. He ran unopposed for his trustee seat in the spring of 2019, saying in an Observer questionnaire he wanted to “assist in stretching our tax dollars to have the most beneficial impact for all residents.”
During his tenure as trustee, Horton headed up the Park Board, and advocated for issues like affordable housing, diversity and inclusion as well as the new library community project.