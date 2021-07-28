A $4.07 million reconstruction project involving the U.S. Highway 14 and Interstate 92 intersection just east of the Village of Brooklyn is set to commence Aug. 2.
The work will include turning the intersection into a multi-lane roundabout, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation. And this autumn, crews will construct temporary pavement for traffic staging during the 2022 construction season.
Both highways will remain open to traffic with flagging operations, the release states. Biglow Road will be closed in the U.S. Highway 14 intersection, and motorists will have to use alternate routes.
Drivers are advised to slow down and be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes, according to the release.
The project is being funded through the Highway Safety Improvement program, and is scheduled to complete by this October, resuming again in spring 2022.