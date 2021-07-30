As the Town of Oregon considers drafting an ordinance allowing all- and utility-terrain vehicles access to town roads, there are two nearby municipalities that have adopted or are examining similar policies.
Those are the Village of Brooklyn and the Town of Dunn. Brooklyn adopted its ordinance in March 2021, while a Dunn policy is still under consideration for safety and legal reasons.
Those circumstances come as the Town of Oregon Board of Supervisors rejected a motion July 6 that would have included an advisory referendum question on the November 2022 ballot asking if the town should draft the ordinance.
While that motion was voted down 3-2, the board unanimously voted in favor of holding a public hearing on any draft version of the ordinance. It is unclear when town could again take action on the agenda item.
Brooklyn Village Board president Mark Bruner told the Observer that the village successfully implemented an ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs to operate on local streets to the point he said he is considering buying one himself for recreational use.
One of the reasons the Village of Brooklyn was able to adopt its ordinance was because all roads within its jurisdiction have speeds of 25 miles per hour, Bruner said. And even though the village got rid of its local police department earlier this year, a law enforcement presence is maintained through the county, he said.
With that considered, Bruner said he’s only heard of a few instances where ATV and UTV operator’s caused a nuisance.
The Town of Dunn, by comparison, won’t consider adopting any ATV or UTV access policy until groups that favor passing such an ordinance consider resident safety concerns, clerk Cathy Hasslinger told the Observer, which are similar to those coming out of the Town of Oregon.
One of the main points of contention in allowing ATVs and UTVs access to Town of Oregon roads regards how an ordinance would be enforced in the town, as the municipality terminated its contract with the Village of Oregon police department around five years ago. To residents, as some have stated over the past few months, that would lead to safety issues for both pedestrians and ATV/UTV operators.
There are also state law limitations, town attorney Lawrence Bechler wrote in an advisory letter to the Plan Commission in April, when it voted to recommend the referendum option to the board.
Wisconsin law states that the vehicles may not be driven on roads that have speed limits over 35 miles per hour, Bechler said, and that would preclude all roads in Oregon with the exception of subdivisions.
Many of those roads are also under county jurisdiction, Bechler said, and the speed limits cannot be changed to make the vehicles legal without cooperation from Dane County.
Another consideration, Bechler said, is that people aged 12 and older are able to operate ATVs and UTVs according to state statute. A draft ordinance that Town of Oregon resident Brad Clark, who is in favor of ATVs and UTVs, wrote states people 16 and older can operate the vehicles in the town.
And at the July 6 meeting, supervisor Kate Gladding said it was also possible that the Town of Oregon’s insurance underwriter would not cover the town if it was sued because of an ATV or UTV-related accident.
The Town of Dunn’s situation is similar to that of the Town of Oregon’s, Hasslinger said.
“Some neighbors like the idea of having the vehicles,” Hasslinger said, adding some people have been circulating a petition gauging Dunn residents’ interest. In the Town of Oregon, a group of self-proclaimed ATV/UTV enthusiasts, like Clark, have appeared at government meetings the last few months favoring an ordinance.
But like the Town of Oregon, a majority of the roads ATVs and UTVs could operate on within Dunn are located in or near subdivisions.
“These streets are not legal for a reason,” Hasslinger said.