The Village of Oregon is eyeing a spring 2022 groundbreaking for its new library.
But first, to address a parking shortfall in the library’s design, the village could consider changing its zoning code, or purchasing a property adjacent to the North Main Street building site, among other fixes.
The current library design shows 80 parking spaces, which falls short of the 65 additional stalls that are required based on the village’s zoning code, planner Elise Cruz wrote to the Observer in a Tuesday, April 13, email.
The $12 million project has already secured the funds necessary to move forward in its planning and building process, including $10 million the Village Board committed to borrow last month. And the Library Board, according to a May 10 email news release, is requesting proposals from “qualified” firms by June for an Owner’s Representative (OR), which would oversee management services for the library’s design and construction. Specifically, the OR would ensure that the goals of the project’s budget, schedule and design are met, as well as assist in the selection of an architect and general contractor.
But meeting library project goals is also contingent upon when the village plans to address the parking shortfalls, library director Jennifer Way said at the May 6 Planning Commission meeting. Commissioners conducted a preliminary review of the parking shortage at its May 6 meeting, taking no action on the agenda item.
Calling it an “elephant in the room,” Cruz initially brought parking concerns to the board at its joint Monday, April 12, meeting with the Library Board. She said if the village holds the private sector to certain parking standards, it should enforce those standards for public buildings, too.
And at the May 6 Planning Commission meeting, Cruz called herself a “devil’s advocate,” acknowledging how far the library project has come, but saying she also has to ask tough questions. After commissioners and some members of the public discussed possible fixes to the shortfalls, Cruz said she would talk the matter over with new village administrator Martin Shanks, and they would consider when to bring it back to the board.
Potential solutions included changing the village’s current parking requirements so the design falls more in line with zoning code, purchasing an adjacent property, moving some stormwater storage underground or forming a Memorandum of Understanding with the school district to use a nearby parking lot with 60 stalls.
The meeting did not include a public hearing portion, but residents, either appearing on the Zoom call or by submitting letters, mostly voiced their support for changing parking requirements. They were mainly concerned about green space, stormwater, pedestrian accessibility and the potential expenses of fixes besides changing zoning requirements. Commissioners appeared in favor of purchasing an adjacent property, as it satisfied all of the public’s concerns.
Village zoning code requires one parking space for every 250 square feet, plus one space for each staff member, according to an April 7 memo from Cruz to the Village and Library Board.
The library design is short of parking because a large stormwater management pond was added, which eliminated some parking spaces that were originally planned, Cruz wrote. That was based on an initial review village engineer Ruekert Mielke conducted last fall. And an early version of the library’s design included more than 100 spots.
Cruz offered an example for how the village could amend its zoning code, including having one parking space for every 400 square feet. That could bring the library’s need for parking spaces down to 95-100 spaces.
And purchasing an adjacent property, Cruz wrote in her April 7 memo, could add space for on-site and off street parking.