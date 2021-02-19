Oregon Ice Arena is considering adding a 37,000-square foot sports and recreation facility to the north side of its North Perry Parkway building.
So On Ice Promotions plans to bring a specific implementation plan before the Planning Commission at its Thursday, March 4, meeting for review. Commissioners will review the plans, but take no action, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer.
Pending final approval from the Village Board, Oregon Ice Arena is planning on breaking ground on the addition this May, with construction to finish in November, according to the plan.
Cruz said the addition to the 100 N. Perry Parkway arena could provide space for soccer, baseball and lacrosse games. It could also house events like concerts, fundraisers conferences and other large social gatherings, with a capacity for up to 2,000 people.
The building, according to plans from On Ice Promotions, would be a “structural mirror” of the current ice area. It would feature an industrial look, Cruz said, with concrete flooring and a removable sport court with artificial turf or other materials, as well as the potential for a rock climbing wall.
The steel-frame building would feature access to current facility restrooms, lobby, concessions and parking lots, the concept states, with a two-story office, conference room and sports storage addition.
Parking would include 314 stalls in the arena’s north and south lots, the plans state.
For more information, call Cruz at (608) 835-6291 or email ecruz@vil.oregon.wi.us.