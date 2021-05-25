The Planning Commission, at its June meeting, is set to review three separate proposals for a two-story concession stand at Jaycee Park West.
From there, the commission could vote to recommend one of the proposals to the Village Board for a final vote later this year, helping to decide which of the three architectural firms will design the stand.
Proposals all cover architectural and engineering services like mechanical, electrical and plumbing, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer. They come from architect Angus-Young, and two other company groupings. Those include OPN Architects, Echelon Structures and HEIN Engineering, as well as Sketchworks Architecture with MP-Squared Structural Engineers and Tailored Engineering.
Each proposal would cost the Village of Oregon $46,800, $46,160, or $35,040, respectively, according to an excel document.
The inspiration for the stand’s design comes from Oregon’s Tin Man water tower, Blake Hebert, of design contractor Supreme Structures, said to commissioners at a meeting in October 2020. He presented the concept plan at the Oct. 1 joint Planning Commission and Village Board meeting.
The proposed building would have two floors, according to the Supreme Structures plan. The first floor’s 1,200 square feet would comprise the stand, bathrooms and storage space. The second floor’s 668 square feet would have an umpire dressing room, an additional bathroom and a space for scoring.
The stand’s exterior, according to the plan, would feature an orange and gray color palette, display a “Jaycee Sports Park” logo and have an overall industrial look.
Supreme Structures designed the concession stand at no cost to the village, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer last year.
The stand would be part of the overall transformation of the park, for which Rettler Corporation is providing design and construction services.
The latest Jaycee Park renovation design includes four baseball/softball fields, two full-size playing fields, 12 pickleball courts, the concession stand, restrooms, a storage building, new playground equipment, new walking paths and more parking spaces.