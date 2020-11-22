Plans for a brewery and outdoor beer garden at 900 Market St. are on the docket for Planning Commission discussion Dec. 3.
Netherwood Brewing Company’s proposal would revamp the warehouse space behind Layer Cake Shop.
Commissioners reviewed the specific implementation plan in November but took no action, asking the applicant - Headquarters owner Jamie Bush - to rethink the location of a glycol chiller.
A glycol chiller is a refrigeration system designed to lower the temperature of alcoholic beverages significantly over a short period of time.
Netherwood Brewing Company is bringing a revised implementation plan to the meeting that puts the system on the north side of the building, so it isn’t abuttng the proposed parking lot.
The business is also submitting revised plans reflecting changes to a parking lot that would have been too close to the building. It is also revising where to locate some bike racks and a walking path.