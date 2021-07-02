As more people seek alternative means of transportation, whether that’s walking, biking or public transit, there’s been a decreased demand for parking spaces in cities, villages and towns.
That downward trend can be observed in Oregon, Mike Slavney of Vandewalle and Associates told the Planning Commission during its June 30 meeting. Residents, also appearing at that meeting, shared their desire for less parking spaces, particularly when it comes to the new North Main Street library’s design.
So, to be more in line with the trend, commissioners recommended that village staff draft a formal ordinance amending current parking requirements June 30. That was after they discussed a side-by-side comparison of Fort Atkinson’s requirements with Oregon’s, as they are municipalities of similar size.
Martin Shanks, village administrator, told the Observer in an email that the ordinance draft could appear back on a Planning Commission agenda as early as Aug. 5. The public would have a chance to offer feedback on it during a scheduled hearing. Then, assuming that commissioners vote to recommend the draft, it could go to the Village Board for final approval as soon as Aug. 16, he said.
Planner Elise Cruz first uncovered how the decreased need for parking was playing out in the village when she pointed out a discrepancy in the new library’s design. The plan shows 80 parking spaces, which falls short of the minimum 145 stalls required based on the village’s zoning code, Cruz wrote to the Observer in a Tuesday, April 13, email.
An earlier version of the plan, from August 2019, shows around 100 spots.
And while current library parking requirements require one space per 250 square feet, the recommended amendment calls for 350 feet. Fort Atkinson’s requirements. by comparison, have one space per 400 feet.
Cruz previously told the Observer that the village could have had the 400 feet amendment added, which residents at the June Planning Commission meeting appeared in favor of.
One resident, Rae Vogeler, said during the community input portion of the meeting that having 350 square feet would mean more parking spaces added to the new library’s lot.
She, and other residents, said that the village should use what already exists for parking, and preserve as much of the North Main Street site for green space, and stormwater retention, as possible.
Commissioners appeared in favor of that as well, but ultimately decided that 350 spaces, while a conservative number, was more in line with village needs.
The village could pursue two other solutions to addressing new library design parking shortfalls, Cruz said, including signing an agreement with the school district to use its elementary school parking lot just east of North Main Street, as well as purchasing a property adjacent to the library site to allow for more parking space.
A potential agreement for shared parking usage at Netherwood Knoll and Prairie View elementary schools would potentially offer up 60 stalls for use. At the June 7 Village Board meeting, held jointly with the Library Board, the consensus appeared to be that an agreement might not be needed if parking requirements are changing anyway.
But trustees and library board members agreed that more research would be needed before they could make that determination.
In closed session, both boards also discussed acquiring a property adjacent to the library site at 321 Market Street, neither of which has come to a formal decision.
“There’s a number of different site considerations that have been well discussed such as parking, stormwater management and overall layout that could benefit from additional space,” village administrator Martin Shanks told the Observer in an email Tuesday, June 8. “I’m unsure of if or when it could be on a future agenda.