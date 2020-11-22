A commercial space in an undeveloped Oregon Parks neighborhood property has remained unsold for two decades.
So a developer is asking the Planning Commission for more flexibility in what kind of businesses could inhabit that space.
Oregon Parks, LLC, is requesting a rezone of two parcels, from Planned Development to Central Business, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer. The parcels, located at 200 Liberty Park Dr. and 831 Oregon Center Dr. just north of Mulligan’s and the Journey Above Daycare site, are going to a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
Attendees can offer input on the rezone that -- pending Village Board approval -- could bring in more business than the current zoning allows, she said.
Cruz said the village originally approved the Planned Development zoning in 2005. She said if the Village Board passes the Central Business rezone, the space could include offices, sales, professional services or even residential users on any upper floors.
If the parcel stays Planned Development, Cruz said the developer is proposing a building with three floors. The first would be split in half by residential and commercial space, with the second and third solely multifamily residential.